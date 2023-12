304 Ferrum College Students Achieve Academic Success During Fall 2023 Semester

Ferrum College announces 304 full-time students who are being recognized for their academic excellence during fall semester 2023. The 121 full-time students named to the President’s List earned a semester GPA of 4.0 and the 183 full-time students named to the Dean’s List earned a semester GPA of at least 3.4.

“We are incredibly proud of each student who earned these academic achievements,” said College President Mirta Martin. “Fall semester 2023 will be forever demarcated by this bright moment celebrating their dedication to their academic journey. Due to their unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence, they have conquered the challenges that lay before them, proving that hard work and perseverance are the keys to success. We celebrate with these students and are Panther Proud of each Ferrum College student’s achievements this semester. We look forward to welcoming all returning and new students home to Ferrum College in 2024!”