2020-21 Student Government Association Cabinet Members Announced

On July 9, 2020, Ferrum College announced the new Student Government Association (SGA) cabinet officers for the 2020-21 academic year. Kintwon Pettiford ’22 was named president; Lauren Ries ’22 was named legislative vice president; Mikayla Floyd ’22 was named activities vice president; Ahjaley Henderson ’22 was named secretary; Zion Wade ’22 was named treasurer; and Malcolm Lofton ’21 was named public relations representative.

To enter the SGA election, students must run together as a cabinet and submit a petition for election showcasing 100 signatures. Normally, SGA cabinets are voted on by students in March; however, the election was postponed due to the emergence of COVID-19 and the subsequent transition to online courses. Instead, this spring’s election was held by virtual vote in June.

“We created a campaign through social media to promote the SGA elections and the cabinets. Each cabinet submitted information about themselves and their cabinet platform for the upcoming academic year,” explained Director of Student Leadership and Engagement, and SGA Advisor, Justin Muse ’05.

“I was thoroughly surprised and pleased with the student participation in the elections,” continued Muse. “The election results were tight, with this cabinet winning by only two percent. The votes were calculated electronically and vetted by staff members to check for discrepancies.”

This year’s cabinet will focus on maintaining a healthy and safe campus environment, especially regarding COVID-19. Its goals also include recycling, and increasing student involvement and activities.

Muse is looking forward to welcoming the new 2020-21 SGA cabinet, and all Ferrum students, back to campus in just a few weeks. “I want to congratulate our newly elected 2020-21 SGA cabinet members,” he said. “They are hardworking and creative, and they exhibit the leadership skills that our students will need during such a unique year. I am excited to work with them!”

Meet the 2020-21 SGA cabinet officers below.