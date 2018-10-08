Wright Lecture Series Speaker Rev. Anna Woofenden to Present “Food and Faith: Conversations from the Soil and Around the Table” on October 18

Ferrum College will host Rev. Anna Woofenden as part of the Rev. Dr. Wasena F. Wright, Jr. and Mrs. Patricia G. Wright Endowed Lecture Series on October 18 at 7 p.m. in the Panther’s Den on campus. Rev. Woofenden’s presentation, “Food and Faith: Conversations from the Soil and Around the Table,” is free and open to the public.

According to her website, Rev. Woofenden strives to “re-imagine church as an interconnected organism, worshiping, loving, and serving together while transforming a plot of land into a vibrant urban farm and sanctuary.” She is a proponent of the “food and faith movement” with an emphasis on liturgy and entrepreneurial ministry.

Currently of Saratoga Springs, NY, Rev. Woofenden is the founder of The Garden Church and Feed and Be Fed Farm in San Pedro, CA. She is now consulting, teaching, writing, speaking, and coaching across the country and recently began “The Food and Faith Podcast.” She serves as the visiting pastor of peace and spirituality at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mt. Vernon, OH.

The late Rev. Dr. Wasena F. “Buddy” Wright, Jr. was a 1960 graduate of Ferrum College, a recipient of the College’s highest alumni honor, the Benjamin M. Beckham Medallion, and a member of the College’s Board of Trustees. Rev. Wright served in United Methodist churches throughout the Virginia Conference, including his last pastorate as a senior pastor of Annandale United Methodist Church (UMC). He was Council Director for the Virginia Conference of the UMC until his death in July of 2003. Through gifts from Rev. Wright, his family and many friends, an endowment was created to assist Ferrum College students pursuing church-related vocations in study abroad, and to establish a biannual lecture series to bring prominent theologians, authors and scholars to the campus.

Rev. Woofenden’s lecture comes as a lead-up event to the inauguration of the College’s twelfth president, David L. Johns, Ph.D., which takes place on October 19 at 10 a.m. in Vaughn Chapel on campus. Festivities following the inauguration include food trucks, children’s activities, live music and fireworks. Click here to learn more.