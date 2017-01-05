Ferrum College is currently tracking the pending winter weather event for this coming weekend. Because the snow accumulation in the Ferrum area is expected to be light and passed by Saturday at noon, our plan is for spring move-in for returning students to still occur on Sunday, January 8. As always, students traveling from areas with more severe weather should make their own decisions for their travel safety. Students unable to arrive on Sunday due to weather in their own areas will not be penalized for late arrival, but students are expected to check-in online by 5 pm on Friday, January 6.

Ferrum College will continue to monitor the weather situation and will provide notification as necessary. Any final updates that may affect the move-in schedule will be provided by 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 7.