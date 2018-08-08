Vanessa Torres, Class of 2012

Studies at Ferrum: B.A. Spanish, minor in Journalism and English

Study Away: Summer in Alicante, Spain

Currently: Marketing Specialist at C-SPAN

One of the biggest requirements I had when searching for a college to attend, was having the opportunity to study abroad. I loved Ferrum and was so excited to learn that they had a robust and exciting study abroad program through my major. I spent the summer of 2011 on the coast of Spain in Alicante. It was an amazing experience – I was able to live with the locals, learn the culture and make life long friends. I currently travel a lot for my job, I’ve visited 46 states, and have met a diverse group of people. Traveling abroad sparked a curiosity in what’s happening around the world and what’s happening in our country. This job tied it perfectly with my interests in language, journalism and politics.