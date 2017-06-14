Summer programs begin this week at Ferrum College and students of all ages and groups of all kinds including church retreats, athletic and enrichment camps, and family reunions will be gathering on our beautiful campus. We appreciate the work of Chip Phillips and his able crew who organize all of the activities, housing, and the multiple other pieces that are required to make this an important part of our Ferrum summer! We are also grateful to the dining services staff, the grounds crew, mail service, campus safety officers, housekeepers and all others who keep the campus looking good and our guests well-fed, happy, and safe.

While it has been challenging to work through the transitions of the past weeks, we thank the faculty, coaches, and staff for their continuing support. So many of these people have dedicated their lives and careers to making Ferrum College a wonderful place. They are positive and excited about welcoming new and returning students to campus in the fall. They are the “Ferrum Family” and represent many years of service, care, and commitment to generations of Ferrum Panthers. All of those who teach, mentor, advise, register, enroll, retain, coach, and care for our students, are always here to assist. Whether it is the academic affairs office, the Dean of the Chapel, the admissions, business, and financial aid offices, the student life and residence life offices, the development, alumni and career services offices, the academic support offices, or the myriad of others who make up our “team”, we are here to provide encouragement and support. We are available if you need assistance or have questions and we thank you for your ongoing support.