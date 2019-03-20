//Trustee Gift Provides Stimulus for Panther Band

Recruitment for members of the newest rendition of the Ferrum College band began some time ago but it wasn’t until trustee Clay Campbell discovered the initiative that real progress was made.

Campbell joined the Ferrum College Board of Trustees in 2014 and brought his business expertise, spirit of competition, and strong sense of community to campus. As president of Martinsville Speedway, Campbell incorporates music into every race and in all Speedway celebrations. He has previously arranged for the Bassett, Magna Vista, and Martinsville High School bands to join forces to play the National Anthem as part of the pre-race ceremonies at a spring race.

Campbell expressed an interest in supporting a College program that might help with school spirit and this year’s transition to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and the idea to create funding for the Panther Band was born. This generous gift from the Campbell family will help get the sound of Panther pride off to a great start. “I see the great need to help provide Ferrum students with experiences so they can compete for good jobs and a life giving back to their own communities. I think that participation in programs like athletics and band enhance their academic experience and give them a sense of belonging to something bigger than just themselves,” remarked Campbell.