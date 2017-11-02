Ferrum College students Taylor Darnell, Nick Blankenship, and Kyle Haley were awarded $750 grants at the Virginia Academy of Science (VAS) Fall Undergraduate meeting at Hampden-Sydney College on Oct. 28, 2017, after presenting posters on proposed/preliminary research projects. The monies will be used in the furtherance of their research, with an automatic invitation to present their results at the VAS Annual Meeting in May 2018, as well as a complimentary student membership for a year.

“This is a testament to the strength of our science programs, faculty mentors, and student commitment to inquiry,” said Dr. Tim Durham, assistant professor of agronomy and agricultural science and agriculture program coordinator.

Dr. Durham and Dr. Maria Puccio, assistant professor of chemistry, accompanied the students to the meeting. The group’s travel was supported by a FUSE grant.

According to the VAS website, the Fall Undergraduate Research Meeting is a research grant proposal competition, which has been held annually since the Fall of 2001. Students, with their faculty mentors, must submit Research Grant Applications and develop posters following the criteria of the Fall Meeting Poster Guidelines. Nine Undergraduate Research Grant Awards of $750 each were awarded to selected participants at the end of meeting.