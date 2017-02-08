Ferrum College held its annual Dean’s List Dinner on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. President Jody Spooner described the Dean’s List Dinner as a “wonderful celebration of achievement,” and a great mechanism to “encourage and acknowledge intellectual and academic distinction on our campus.”

The keynote address for the event was delivered by Anna Richardson. The speaker is chosen by virtue of being the student who has been on the Dean’s List the most consecutive semesters, with the highest cumulative GPA. Anna has been a member of the Dean’s List for seven consecutive semesters, and has a 4.0 GPA.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a 3.4 or higher GPA for the semester. The complete Dean’s List included 188 students from spring 2016, and 255 students from fall 2016. This total represents approximately 20 percent of Ferrum’s full time enrollment. There were 77 students on the Dean’s List who earned a 4.0 GPA during either the spring 2016 or fall 2016 semester. Dr. Gail Summer, Vice President of Academic Affairs, both congratulated and challenged those in attendance. “Congratulations to each and every one of you. What a wonderful reason to celebrate those of you gathered here who have achieved academic excellence! Keep up the excellent work!”

See additional photographs here.