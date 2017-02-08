Ferrum College held its annual Dean’s List Dinner on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. President Jody Spooner described the Dean’s List Dinner as a “wonderful celebration of achievement,” and a great mechanism to “encourage and acknowledge intellectual and academic distinction on our campus.”
The keynote address for the event was delivered by Anna Richardson. The speaker is chosen by virtue of being the student who has been on the Dean’s List the most consecutive semesters, with the highest cumulative GPA. Anna has been a member of the Dean’s List for seven consecutive semesters, and has a 4.0 GPA.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a 3.4 or higher GPA for the semester. The complete Dean’s List included 188 students from spring 2016, and 255 students from fall 2016. This total represents approximately 20 percent of Ferrum’s full time enrollment. There were 77 students on the Dean’s List who earned a 4.0 GPA during either the spring 2016 or fall 2016 semester. Dr. Gail Summer, Vice President of Academic Affairs, both congratulated and challenged those in attendance. “Congratulations to each and every one of you. What a wonderful reason to celebrate those of you gathered here who have achieved academic excellence! Keep up the excellent work!”
Dean's List Honorees
Chantal Aaron
Ryan Scott Abrell
Tori Mackenzie Akers
Katherine Lynn Anderson
Mark Serguei Aptekhmanov
Hannah Elizabeth Barnhill
Samuel Thomas Belcher
Brooke Lauren Bennett
Thomas Jahmal Betts
Marybeth Crystal Bond
Jenna Ann Brackman
Taylor A. Brashear
Adam Kenneth Bresson
Tanner Logan Brooks
Sharease Deneeh Brown
Nashiem Marquis Bryant
Nathan Calcote Byrd
Briana Marie Carel
Henry Thomas Carkhuff
Ashley Morgan Charters
Whitney Anne Clifton
Ryan Alan Clingenpeel
Jennifer Paige Coleman
Justin Litt Costley
Krista Cox
Christian Glenn Cromer
Hannah Jewell Davis
Jesse Daye Delph
Jonathan Corbet Dickey
Amanda Christine Dollman
Shakoya L. Duncan
Rachael Marlene Ellis
Patricia Anne Flora
Catelyn Lenore Gamble
Sarah Roshell Garland
Graceanne Patricia Gershner
Samantha Joyce Grandle
Michael George Gresham
Shekeem Hairston
Emily Mason Hargrove
Hannah Elisabeth Harris
Tyland Norvet Haywood
Sarah Nicole Hendrix
Dustin Lee Hylton
Jaimon Donique Jefferson
Alicia N. Jones
Walker Wilford Kale
Mark Vincent Kellam
Breanne N Kretzer
Alexandra Renee Madden
Meghin Leigh Martin
Molly Anna Massey
Taylor Alexandra McConaghy
Monica Lauren McGhee
Koby Anthony McMahon
Emma Carolyn Meadors
William Argeny Melendez
Kayla Michelle Messenger
Ethan Ray Mills
Danielle Stuart Moon
Nathan Tyler Motley
Emily Nicole Nelson
Christina Oubkeo
Sirena Marie Pangelinan
Sarah Beth Patnaude
Ricky Lee Phillips
Audrey Ramsey
Zachary Louden Reyes
Easton Tyler Riggs
Amanda Renee Roberts
Kyra Lynn Baxter Schultz
William A. Sharp
Cierra Leigh Simmons
Nicholas Coleman Sink
Summer Joy Smart
Ashley Marie Smith
Kirstin Sterling Smith
Mark Branson Smoot
Brett Dennis Sommers
Hannah Rose Stacy
Hayden William Storms
Rachel Nicole Swyhart
Victoria Nicole Taylor
Emma Kathryn Topper
Sean Thomas Trollinger
Brandon M. Turner
Jessica Lauren Turner
Sara Ann Underwood
Russell Franklin Vess
Lauren Raquel Webster
Ashley Nicole Wiles
Kaye Anne Marie Woods
Joshua Glen Wright
Alexander Thomas Young
Chantal Aaron
Ryan Scott Abrell
Katherine Lynn Anderson
Laura Beth Angle
Mark Serguei Aptekhmanov
Rachael Atkins
Alek Brian Ayer
Claire Mason Bailey
Mariah Jeanne Banks
Lyneiro Bassfield
Samuel Thomas Belcher
Katelin Ashley Benton
Isabella Bermudez
Nicholas Eugene Blaisdell-Black
Jasmine Lynne Boardwine
Tristan Xavier Bonds
Sierra Margaret Grace Booth
Courtnee Danielle Boyd
Taylor Moorefield Bradsher
Joshua M. Brent
Tanner Logan Brooks
Morgan Julian Brown
Kala Brubaker
Sianna Reigine Burgos-Altman
Jodie Rebecca Byrd
Briana Marie Carel
Kelsey Leigh Carlton
Dorothy Morgan Carroll
Ashley Morgan Charters
Tabatha Chitwood
Hye Yeon Cho
Cameron Denny Clark
Whitney Anne Clifton
Amber Elizabeth Coffin
Roderick J. Coker
Brittain Delsin Conde
Courtney Nicole Cox
Hunter Logan Crews
Jazzmin D’Nett Dabney
Brian Daniel Davis
Derek Delauter
Kaitlyn Skye Delph
Kassie N Dingeldein
Taylor Marie Dodson
Patrick Garst Duggan
AnnGardner Eubank
Krista Ashley Farrell
Bethany Louise Fletcher
Jacqueline Hunter Fox
Catelyn Lenore Gamble
Brandon William Garland
Michael Lee Gauldin
Samantha Joyce Grandle
Mattie Elizabeth Green
Brittany Anne Hall
Rachel A. Hancock
Claire Madison Harris
Tyler Scott Johnson Hartline
Tana Jo Heath
Layura Grace Henley
Robert Spencer Irby
Maleeka Jones
Moe Kanzaki
Tyler Keith Keesee
Kimberly Ann Keller
Chet Aaron Kinney
Anthony Price Konieczka
Rebecca Lynn Laflamme
Richard Hayden Leigh
Ciara Nicole Lynch
Miranda Diana Mallory
Nicole Marie Mantei
Nicol Flores Martins
Molly Anna Massey
Taylor Alexandra McConaghy
Koby Anthony McMahon
Emma Carolyn Meadors
Logan Meister
Hailey Ross Meyer
Ethan Ray Mills
Quentin Kelly Montgomery
Tyler Joseph Morgan
Kelli Mounce
Travis Eugene Murray
Emily Nicole Nelson
Tyler Paul Newman
Callie Elizabeth O’Brien
Christina Oubkeo
Tristan Kenneth Ousterhout
Tamiah Jannae Palmer
Codie Shannon Parker
Ricky Lee Phillips
Matthew John Poirier
Jessica Marie Pruitt
Audrey Ramsey
Charissa Cheyenne Reter
Zachary Louden Reyes
Victoria Christian Rice
Caileigh Elizabeth Riggs
Colin Westley Ross
Courtney Ellyn Rudd
Niamh Mary Sammon
Brendon Joseph Schrantz
Vladimir Sergeevich Semenov
Kasey McKenzie Sheets
Lauren Alexandra Shewski-Higgs
Nicholas Coleman Sink
Kenya Monique Smith
Alexander Edward Soltani
Rashawn Terrell Speas
Taylor Marie Stinnett
Cheyenne Mackenzie Strickland
Iesha Taylor
Amber Lynn Thompson
Andrew Todd
Justin Darryl Torbert
Latoya Sheree Tucker
Casey Lynn Turner
Erin Marie Ulm
Caitlyn Monique Vaught
Raven Alexandria Walker
Lia White
Alexis Jewell Witcher
Tristan Logan Woods
Joshua Glen Wright
Kaitlin Yachem
Robert Grant Ziehfreund
Justin Todd Zimmerman