The Ferrum College Academic Awards Ceremony was held Friday, April 20, 2018, in Vaughn Chapel. Following is a list of award recipients and honor society members.

Communications Commendations

Most Valuable Staff Member Iron Blade

Patrick Duggan

Most Valuable Staff Member Chrysalis

Kaitlin Roeper

School of Arts and Humanities

The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English

Leya Deickman

The Spanish Award 

Allison Usry

The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards 

Claire Bailey

Christian Haley

Michael Lyons

Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award

Matthew Poirier

The Art Department Award

Emma Meadors

The Theatre Arts Achievement Award

Seleste Cowie

Rachel Hancock

The Dance Achievement Award

Darrian Marshall

The Outstanding Music Student Award

Joshua Sanders

Mariah Banks

School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

Agricultural Sciences Award

Agribusiness Emphasis

Derek Bursey

Horticulture Emphasis

Anna Marie Hayes

Animal Science Emphasis

Cutler Blankenship

The Biology Award

Brandon Turner

The Chemistry Award

Joshua Sanders

The Environmental Science Award

Hunter Aycock

The Forensic Science Award

Brianne Scott

The Health Sciences Award

Morgan McPherson

Monica McGhee

The Pre-Professional Sciences Award

Nicole Mantei

The Mathematics Award

Joshua Wright

Award for Outstanding Student in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

Nicholas Sink

School of Social Sciences and Professional Studies

The Management Award

Kayla Newkirk

The Finance Award

Christian Mosier

Crystal Wright

The Decision Support Award

Justin Costley

The Sports Management Award

Wilson Dove

The Marketing Award

Iesha Taylor

The Hamblin Accounting Award

Jhelan Abdullah

Courtnee Boyd

Nashiem Bryant

The Outstanding Student Researcher Psychology Award

Rachel Ellis

The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award

Ashley Wiles

The Health and Human Performance Award

Kaitlin Yachem

The Recreation Leadership Award

Kylie Patrick

The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award

Jacqueline Fox

The Outstanding Social Work Student Award

Sarah Garland

Sirena Pangelinan

The 2018 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award

Zachary Anderson

The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award

Ashley Boyd

The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award

Laura Angle

The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education

Elementary Education

Kelsey Hall

Victoria Taylor

All-Level

Claire Harris

The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award

Dorothy Carroll

The Rising Star Award

Victoria Meza

The Model United Nations

Most Effective Delegate

Jamie Anderson

Patrick Duggan

The Model United Nations

Most Effective Delegation

Jamie Anderson

Patrick Duggan

The Advisor’s Choice Award

Jamie Anderson

 

Special Awards

President’s Cup

Shannon Johnson

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards

Student Recipient

Chantal Aaron

Non-Student Recipient

Ferrum College Chief of Police Jim Owens

Academic Awards and Honor Societies

Academic Awards

Chantal Aaron

Jhelan Abdullah

Jamie Anderson

Zachary Anderson

Laura Angle

Hunter Aycock

Claire Bailey

Mariah Banks

Cutler Blankenship

Ashley Boyd

Courtnee Boyd

Nashiem Bryant

Derek Bursey

Dorothy Carroll

Justin Costley

Seleste Cowie

Leya Deickman

Wilson Dove

Patrick Duggan

Rachel Ellis

Jacqueline Fox

Sarah Garland

Christian Haley

Kelsey Hall

Rachel Hancock

Claire Harris

Anna Marie Hayes

Shannon Johnson

Michael Lyons

Nicole Mantei

Darrian Marshall

Monica McGhee

Morgan McPherson

Emma Meadors

Victoria Meza

Christian Mosier

Kayla Newkirk

Sirena Pangelinan

Kylie Patrick

Matthew Poirier

Kaitlin Roeper

Joshua Sanders

Brianne Scott

Nicholas Sink

Iesha Taylor

Victoria Taylor

Brandon Turner

Allison Usry

Ashley Wiles

Crystal Wright

Joshua Wright

Kaitlin Yachem

Alpha Chi Honor Society

Jason Anstice

Katelin Benton

Kathryn Bonner

Taylor Darnell

Leya Deickman

Victor Hairston

Caitlin Hodges

Alexzondra Mattson

Quentin Montgomery

Christopher Stone

Sean Trollinger

Jared Williamson

Joshua Wright

Alpha Psi Omega Honor Society

Jamie Gilbert

Rachel Hancock

Alyssa Herman

Marquis Lee

Precious Leonard

Marie Mance

Sierra Pearson

Delta Tau Alpha Honor Society

Cutler Blankenship

Emily Bucklew

Derek Bursey

Jacob Carter

Anna Hayes

Sean Trollinger

Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society

Kali Bonner

Sarah Bridges

Madison Coleman

Leya Deickman

Aubrey Fletcher

Hailee Green

Christian Haley

Sarah Hodges

Rachel Knick

Rachel Lowe

Miranda Mallory

Kelli Mounce

Kelsey Mosley

Morgan Scott

Lambda Sigma Honor Society

Abigail Baker

Hunter Berrier

Cayla Berry

Jacob Blaukovitch

Samuel Chappell

Dakota Fletcher

Christian Haley

Caitlin Hodges

Allison Kurfees

Suzanne Maines

Alexzondra Mattson

Casey Raggett

Charles Rouse

Nancy Shoaf

Hannah Smith

Mary Stoudt

Victoria Wagner

Brittany Warren

Phi Alpha Honor Society

Jacqueline Fox

Daronte Rollins

Courtney Rudd

Katelyn Showalter

Victoria Sumrell

Taylor Woods

Alexandra Young

Phi Alpha Theta Honor Society

James Crozier

Rachel Hancock

Angelia Hazzard

Alexander Ramos

Brett Sommers

Joshua Wright

Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society

Jamie Anderson

Rand Baker

Jevonte Blount

Jamie Crozier

Patrick Duggan

Matthew Wright

Psi Chi Alpha Honor Society

Tressa Alfaro

Kasey Chitwood

Hallie Chappell

John Hazelwood

Amanda Rhodes

Allison Usry

Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society

Laura Angle

Jevonte Blount

Katherine Blundell

Sierra Booth

Whitney Clifton

Seleste Cowie

Samantha Grandle

Ashley McAllister

Jessica Pruitt

Victoria Taylor

Raven Walker

Kaitlin Yachem

Tri Beta Honor Society

Chantal Aaron

Tressa Alfaro

Mikayla Cannaday

Rachel Ellis

Layura Henley

Ciara Lynch

Monica McGhee

Alexander Ramos

USA South All-Academic Team

Mark Allan

Jason Anstice

Christopher Asmus

Taylor Atkinson

Max Baker

Michael Barrett

Thomas Bianchi

Katherine Blundell

Jacob Bonds

Tristan Bonds

Allison Bower

Joshua Brent

Jesse Briggs

Tanner Brooks

Aaron Brown

Taylor Brown

Tucker Brown

Kala Brubaker

Sianna Burgos-Altman

Lawson Campbell

Mikayla Cannaday

Henry Carkhuff

Dorothy Carroll

Cameron Clark

Christopher Clarke

Amber Coffin

Samantha Combs

Ty Comer

Marckensley Constant

Bailey Cooper

Jabbar Coward

Dakota Crouse

Taylor Darnell

Thomas Davis

Leya Deickman

Derek Delauter

Alexandria Dixon

Taylor Dodson

Michael Dorsainvil

Miranda Dougherty

AnnGardner Eubank

Collin Faucette

Catelyn Gamble

Logan Gant

Graceanne Gershner

Raekwon Giggetts

Hailee Green

Brittany Hall

Emily Hargrove

Claire Harris

Sarah Hendrix

Layura Henley

Cameron Hines

Shannon Johnson

Alicia Jones

Jordan Joyce

Adam Keiser

Chet Kinney

Anthony Konieczka

Breanne Kretzer

Cheyenne Lemus

Brooke Lewis

Alexandra Madden

Brian Mann

Alexis McCargo

Koby McMahon

Kevon McNeil

Logan Meister

Hailey Meyer

Victoria Meza

Kiani Mohica

James Molander

Christian Mosier

Kelsey Mosley

Nathan Motley

Kelli Mounce

Travis Murray

Autum Murray-Burns

Timothy Ortega

June Otey

Trevor Otey

Sirena Pangelinan

Kylie Patrick

Karlee Pendleton

Matthew Poirier

Autumn Potkay

Billie Quesenberry

Corbin Ramos

Audrey Ramsey

Anna Richardson

Blake Rosenbaum

Courtney Rudd

Morgan Scott

Maggie Self

Kasey Sheets

Jayson Shurland

Summer Smart

Brett Sommers

Jo Stickney

Cheyenne Strickland

Samuel Suite

Harvey Taylor

Melissa Teeple

Angelique Terrones-Cruz

Ryan Tesler

Andy Tobias

Andrew Todd

Dennis Trujillo

Brandon Turner

Jessica Turner

Jans Valdespou

Shane Walker

Jesse Wall

Dillon Weaver

Andrew Williams

Jacob Widner

Bryanna Zent

Robert Ziehfreund

Justin Zimmerman