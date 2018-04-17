Communications Commendations
Most Valuable Staff Member Iron Blade
Patrick Duggan
Most Valuable Staff Member Chrysalis
Kaitlin Roeper
School of Arts and Humanities
The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English
Leya Deickman
The Spanish Award
Allison Usry
The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards
Claire Bailey
Christian Haley
Michael Lyons
Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award
Matthew Poirier
The Art Department Award
Emma Meadors
The Theatre Arts Achievement Award
Seleste Cowie
Rachel Hancock
The Dance Achievement Award
Darrian Marshall
The Outstanding Music Student Award
Joshua Sanders
Mariah Banks
School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
Agricultural Sciences Award
Agribusiness Emphasis
Derek Bursey
Horticulture Emphasis
Anna Marie Hayes
Animal Science Emphasis
Cutler Blankenship
The Biology Award
Brandon Turner
The Chemistry Award
Joshua Sanders
The Environmental Science Award
Hunter Aycock
The Forensic Science Award
Brianne Scott
The Health Sciences Award
Morgan McPherson
Monica McGhee
The Pre-Professional Sciences Award
Nicole Mantei
The Mathematics Award
Joshua Wright
Award for Outstanding Student in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
Nicholas Sink
School of Social Sciences and Professional Studies
The Management Award
Kayla Newkirk
The Finance Award
Christian Mosier
Crystal Wright
The Decision Support Award
Justin Costley
The Sports Management Award
Wilson Dove
The Marketing Award
Iesha Taylor
The Hamblin Accounting Award
Jhelan Abdullah
Courtnee Boyd
Nashiem Bryant
The Outstanding Student Researcher Psychology Award
Rachel Ellis
The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award
Ashley Wiles
The Health and Human Performance Award
Kaitlin Yachem
The Recreation Leadership Award
Kylie Patrick
The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award
Jacqueline Fox
The Outstanding Social Work Student Award
Sarah Garland
Sirena Pangelinan
The 2018 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award
Zachary Anderson
The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award
Ashley Boyd
The Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award
Laura Angle
The Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Award for Excellence in Education
Elementary Education
Kelsey Hall
Victoria Taylor
All-Level
Claire Harris
The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award
Dorothy Carroll
The Rising Star Award
Victoria Meza
The Model United Nations
Most Effective Delegate
Jamie Anderson
Patrick Duggan
The Model United Nations
Most Effective Delegation
Jamie Anderson
Patrick Duggan
The Advisor’s Choice Award
Jamie Anderson
Special Awards
President’s Cup
Shannon Johnson
The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards
Student Recipient
Chantal Aaron
Non-Student Recipient
Ferrum College Chief of Police Jim Owens
Academic Awards and Honor Societies
Chantal Aaron
Jhelan Abdullah
Jamie Anderson
Zachary Anderson
Laura Angle
Hunter Aycock
Claire Bailey
Mariah Banks
Cutler Blankenship
Ashley Boyd
Courtnee Boyd
Nashiem Bryant
Derek Bursey
Dorothy Carroll
Justin Costley
Seleste Cowie
Leya Deickman
Wilson Dove
Patrick Duggan
Rachel Ellis
Jacqueline Fox
Sarah Garland
Christian Haley
Kelsey Hall
Rachel Hancock
Claire Harris
Anna Marie Hayes
Shannon Johnson
Michael Lyons
Nicole Mantei
Darrian Marshall
Monica McGhee
Morgan McPherson
Emma Meadors
Victoria Meza
Christian Mosier
Kayla Newkirk
Sirena Pangelinan
Kylie Patrick
Matthew Poirier
Kaitlin Roeper
Joshua Sanders
Brianne Scott
Nicholas Sink
Iesha Taylor
Victoria Taylor
Brandon Turner
Allison Usry
Ashley Wiles
Crystal Wright
Joshua Wright
Kaitlin Yachem
Jason Anstice
Katelin Benton
Kathryn Bonner
Taylor Darnell
Leya Deickman
Victor Hairston
Caitlin Hodges
Alexzondra Mattson
Quentin Montgomery
Christopher Stone
Sean Trollinger
Jared Williamson
Joshua Wright
Jamie Gilbert
Rachel Hancock
Alyssa Herman
Marquis Lee
Precious Leonard
Marie Mance
Sierra Pearson
Cutler Blankenship
Emily Bucklew
Derek Bursey
Jacob Carter
Anna Hayes
Sean Trollinger
Kali Bonner
Sarah Bridges
Madison Coleman
Leya Deickman
Aubrey Fletcher
Hailee Green
Christian Haley
Sarah Hodges
Rachel Knick
Rachel Lowe
Miranda Mallory
Kelli Mounce
Kelsey Mosley
Morgan Scott
Abigail Baker
Hunter Berrier
Cayla Berry
Jacob Blaukovitch
Samuel Chappell
Dakota Fletcher
Christian Haley
Caitlin Hodges
Allison Kurfees
Suzanne Maines
Alexzondra Mattson
Casey Raggett
Charles Rouse
Nancy Shoaf
Hannah Smith
Mary Stoudt
Victoria Wagner
Brittany Warren
Jacqueline Fox
Daronte Rollins
Courtney Rudd
Katelyn Showalter
Victoria Sumrell
Taylor Woods
Alexandra Young
James Crozier
Rachel Hancock
Angelia Hazzard
Alexander Ramos
Brett Sommers
Joshua Wright
Jamie Anderson
Rand Baker
Jevonte Blount
Jamie Crozier
Patrick Duggan
Matthew Wright
Tressa Alfaro
Kasey Chitwood
Hallie Chappell
John Hazelwood
Amanda Rhodes
Allison Usry
Laura Angle
Jevonte Blount
Katherine Blundell
Sierra Booth
Whitney Clifton
Seleste Cowie
Samantha Grandle
Ashley McAllister
Jessica Pruitt
Victoria Taylor
Raven Walker
Kaitlin Yachem
Chantal Aaron
Tressa Alfaro
Mikayla Cannaday
Rachel Ellis
Layura Henley
Ciara Lynch
Monica McGhee
Alexander Ramos
Mark Allan
Jason Anstice
Christopher Asmus
Taylor Atkinson
Max Baker
Michael Barrett
Thomas Bianchi
Katherine Blundell
Jacob Bonds
Tristan Bonds
Allison Bower
Joshua Brent
Jesse Briggs
Tanner Brooks
Aaron Brown
Taylor Brown
Tucker Brown
Kala Brubaker
Sianna Burgos-Altman
Lawson Campbell
Mikayla Cannaday
Henry Carkhuff
Dorothy Carroll
Cameron Clark
Christopher Clarke
Amber Coffin
Samantha Combs
Ty Comer
Marckensley Constant
Bailey Cooper
Jabbar Coward
Dakota Crouse
Taylor Darnell
Thomas Davis
Leya Deickman
Derek Delauter
Alexandria Dixon
Taylor Dodson
Michael Dorsainvil
Miranda Dougherty
AnnGardner Eubank
Collin Faucette
Catelyn Gamble
Logan Gant
Graceanne Gershner
Raekwon Giggetts
Hailee Green
Brittany Hall
Emily Hargrove
Claire Harris
Sarah Hendrix
Layura Henley
Cameron Hines
Shannon Johnson
Alicia Jones
Jordan Joyce
Adam Keiser
Chet Kinney
Anthony Konieczka
Breanne Kretzer
Cheyenne Lemus
Brooke Lewis
Alexandra Madden
Brian Mann
Alexis McCargo
Koby McMahon
Kevon McNeil
Logan Meister
Hailey Meyer
Victoria Meza
Kiani Mohica
James Molander
Christian Mosier
Kelsey Mosley
Nathan Motley
Kelli Mounce
Travis Murray
Autum Murray-Burns
Timothy Ortega
June Otey
Trevor Otey
Sirena Pangelinan
Kylie Patrick
Karlee Pendleton
Matthew Poirier
Autumn Potkay
Billie Quesenberry
Corbin Ramos
Audrey Ramsey
Anna Richardson
Blake Rosenbaum
Courtney Rudd
Morgan Scott
Maggie Self
Kasey Sheets
Jayson Shurland
Summer Smart
Brett Sommers
Jo Stickney
Cheyenne Strickland
Samuel Suite
Harvey Taylor
Melissa Teeple
Angelique Terrones-Cruz
Ryan Tesler
Andy Tobias
Andrew Todd
Dennis Trujillo
Brandon Turner
Jessica Turner
Jans Valdespou
Shane Walker
Jesse Wall
Dillon Weaver
Andrew Williams
Jacob Widner
Bryanna Zent
Robert Ziehfreund
Justin Zimmerman