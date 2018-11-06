//Students Compete for Research Funding During the Virginia Academy of Science Meeting Hosted By Ferrum College

Ferrum College hosted the Virginia Academy of Science Fall undergraduate research meeting on campus on November 3, during which 35 undergraduate students from 13 different Virginia colleges and universities competed for research funding. Among the competitors were three Ferrum College students: Caitlin Hodges, a junior from Moneta, VA; Kyle Haley, a senior from Troutville, VA; and Jared Williamson, a senior from Hardy, VA. Dr. Carolyn Thomas, professor of environmental science and biology at Ferrum College, gave the keynote address.

For the competition, students presented posters which outlined their research projects and judges selected the top nine presenters, who each received $750 to assist in their research and a 2019 VAS student membership. Williamson received an honorable mention for his presentation.

The Virginia Academy of Science (VAS), first established at the College of William and Mary in 1923, promotes the advancement of science in the Commonwealth of Virginia by providing financial support for research projects and by providing a platform for dissemination of research results. Exemplary programs have included Flora of Richmond and Vicinity (published in 1930), the first comprehensive multidisciplinary studies of the James River Basin and the Great Dismal Swamp, volunteer research assistance to Virginia in the instance of the kepone pollution disaster, and leadership in establishing the Science Museum of Virginia. VAS research grants, awards, scholarships, and assistantships are made possible by corporate and individual donors. Read more about VAS grants here: http://vacadsci.org/about-vas/.