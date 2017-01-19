Happy New Year!

In what I hope will become an annual tradition, I will address students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of the college, reflecting upon our recent accomplishments and challenges and outlining new initiatives that will help strengthen the support and education for our students. I would like to invite you to attend the “State of the College” address on Thursday, January 19, at 3 PM in Vaughn Chapel.

I hope you can join us for this special address but for those who cannot attend, my address will be streamed live online and then archived for later viewing here.

I look forward to forging great partnerships that will ensure our college and our mission will thrive today, tomorrow, and always.

Ferrum Forever,

President Joseph “Jody” C. Spooner