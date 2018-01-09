A traveling museum exhibit celebrating black history and a visit from Free Hugs Project founder Ken Nwadike, Jr. will honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ferrum College will commemorate and honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. next week with The True Black History Museum traveling exhibit celebrating black history and a visit from Free Hugs Project founder Ken Nwadike, Jr.

For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Mon., Jan. 15, 2018, The True Black History Museum’s exhibit, A Tribute to the African-American Journey, will be on display from 9AM – 2PM in the Panthers Den in Franklin Hall on campus. Over 150 rare and authentic artifacts will be shown, including original documents from historic figures such Frederick Douglass, Mary McLeod Bethune, Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Angela Davis, President Barack Obama, and many other great African-Americans. There will also be a lecture and Q&A session at 11:30AM.

The campus community will continue to celebrate King’s life on Thurs., Jan. 18, with a visit from peace activist, video journalist, and YouTube personality Ken Nwadike, Jr., who will give an address designed to create peach and unity at 7PM in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. Nwadike is the founder of the Free Hugs Project, which produces motivational videos to spread love, inspire change, and raise awareness of social issues. His Free Hugs videos have reached millions of viewers on Facebook and YouTube. Nwadike also overcame many challenges as a former homeless student athlete and now owns Superhero Events, an event production company that raises funds and awareness for homeless teens.

Both Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration events are free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Student Leadership & Engagement Office at (540) 365-4441 or slet@ferrum.edu.