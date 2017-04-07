WASHINGTON, D.C. – Next week, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will travel to Central, Southern and Southwest Virginia to discuss jobs and the economy, education, and other issues impacting local communities. President Trump’s proposed budget drastically cuts federal investment in rural infrastructure and economic development, which would reduce rural Virginians’ access to clean water, safe roads and bridges, well-funded public schools, and quality, affordable health care. Kaine’s roles on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee and Senate Budget Committee give him a platform to share the conversations he has around the Commonwealth as he advocates against these cuts in the Senate.

Kaine’s itinerary includes a Wednesday, April 12 stop at Ferrum College where he will address students, faculty and staff in Vaughn Chapel from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. His remarks will include his plans to work with his colleagues across the aisle to rewrite the Higher Education Act to make it easier for first generation college students, like many of those who attend Ferrum, to have access to an affordable, high-quality education. Kaine’s address will be available to watch live online here beginning at 9:25 a.m. His archived remarks will be available for viewing after the event by selecting the “On Demand” tab here.

The Higher Education Act (HEA) was created in 1965 and was a sweeping law governing federal higher education programs. The law has been rewritten eight separate times. The current HEA was set to expire at the end of 2013 but was extended through 2016 while Congress worked on the next reauthorization. Among the issues that likely will be included in the final bill are affordability and college costs; access, persistence and completion; better information for consumers; student loan programs; accreditation and oversight; innovation; and the burden of federal regulations. Two bills to amend the HEA were recently introduced on the floor of the Senate and referred to the HELP Committee, one by Sen. Gary Peters [D-MI] and the other by Sen. Bernard Sanders [I-VT].