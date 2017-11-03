Security and intelligence expert Mark Roth will will serve as Ferrum College’s next executive in residence on Mon., Nov. 13, 2017. Roth will share his career experiences with students in a number of classes and give a keynote address at 11:15 a.m. The public is welcome to attend his presentation in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus.

Roth retired in November 2014 after 34 years of Federal service, 28 of those years with the U.S. Intelligence community. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at Chicago State University (CSU) teaching courses in the University’s Security and Intelligence Studies program on the U.S. Intelligence Community and intelligence analysis. He also serves on the External Advisory Board for CSU’s Center for Information and Security Education and Research.

Roth served in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) from the day it stood up in 2005 until his retirement. During his tenure at ODNI, Roth served successively in leadership positions addressing cross-Community analysis, collection and strategic Human Capital matters. He was appointed to the Senior National Intelligence Service in 2006.

Prior to joining the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Roth was the project manager for establishing the National Intelligence Priorities Framework in the Central Intelligence Agency’s Office of the Assistant Director of Central Intelligence for Analysis and Production.

During 1986-2002, Roth served progressively as a civilian all-source intelligence analyst, Branch Chief, Division-level senior analyst, and Division Chief with the Department of the Air Force, Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence. Prior to his service with the Air Force, Mr. Roth was a research specialist with the Library of Congress.

Roth received a B.A. in History and a Certificate in Asian Studies from Northwestern University. During 1981-1982 he completed a Fellowship at The George Washington University’s Institute for Sino-Soviet Studies. He completed the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College and earned an M.S. in National Security Strategy from the National War College, National Defense University; Class of 2000.

The Executive in Residence initiative at Ferrum College brings the real world business experience of current and retired business professionals to campus. Guest executives tour the College, audit classes, interact with students and faculty, and are asked to deliver a lecture sharing their personal experiences and philosophies. Speakers offer insight on the knowledge, skills and leadership qualities necessary for a successful business career.