//Scientific Student Research Supports Development of New National Defense Technologies

Ferrum College students are actively involved in scientific research activities to support the development of new technologies for national defense. This summer, Rachel Bentz (Amelia, Va.), Caitlin Hodges (Moneta, Va.), and Jared Williamson (Hardy, Va.) worked under the supervision of Dr. Jason Powell to synthesize new compounds and test their potential use as components in chemical sensors. Ricky Phillips (Virginia Beach, Va.) has been working on the project since last October and will rejoin the efforts again during the fall semester. The project, a Ferrum College subcontract from International Scientific Technologies, Inc. of Dublin, Va., is a Phase II continuation of earlier work the collaborative team carried out with funding from DTRA (the Defense Threat Reduction Agency). Dr. Eugene Aquino and Dr. Russell Churchill at International Scientific have been working with Dr. Powell on several projects in recent years, most recently funded by DTRA and NASA.

Powell is Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Ferrum College and is beginning his eighteenth year there. His research specialization with a class of compounds called polyoxometalates initially connected him with International Scientific. “I am always energized when my research interests can be used to help solve technical problems, and it is especially nice to be able to hire students as technicians and to let them see how science works in an applied setting. This partnership with Dr. Aquino and Dr. Churchill at International Scientific has been a real blessing to my research and to the Ferrum College chemistry program,” said Powell.

The research project is scheduled to be completed in September, 2019. The researchers plan to develop and patent sensor technologies that are useful for detecting a wide variety of chemical compounds as a result of this work.

Pictured from left to right): Ricky Phillips (Senior, Computer Information Systems major, Math and Chemistry double minor); Rachel Bentz (Junior, Pre-Professional Health Sciences Pre-Medicine, Chemistry, and Biology triple major, Religion minor); Caitlin Hodges (Junior, Chemistry, Pre-Professional Health Sciences Pre-Medicine, and Biology triple major, Forensic Science minor); Professor of Chemistry and Physics Jason Powell; and Jared Williamson (Senior, Pre-Professional Health Sciences Pre-Medicine major, Chemistry minor.)