Sara P. Puckett

Ferrum College ‘14

B.A. Spanish and Chemistry- minor Russian

B.S. Biology and Pre-Professional Sciences- minor Forensic Science

University of North Carolina- Greensboro ‘16

M.S. Biochemistry

I am a third year graduate student at the University of Connecticut studying Medicinal Chemistry. My area of research is natural products chemistry where I take samples from the environment, isolate individual compounds, and test to see if they can be used to make new pharmaceutical drugs. As a student in both the Natural Sciences and the Humanities, it has helped shaped me into the scientist I am today. Being able to question what the science says as well as also having a genuine curiosity for the world is what drives my research as well as myself. During my time at Ferrum College, I was able to study abroad in Peru, Spain, and China and these experiences gave me a new set of eyes to look through when viewing the world. For my current research, I have travelled to Panama to study marine organisms as a unique source for drug discovery. Having knowledge of science and language/culture as well as experiences from travelling abroad has been vital to the research, but also creates for a better level of understanding of people from different backgrounds. My experiences travelling abroad at Ferrum have sparked my love for travel and also drive me to explore and discover all the world has to offer.