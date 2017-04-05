The Ferrum College Residence Hall Association (RHA) recently received the Virginia Association of College and University Residence Halls (VACURH) Program of the Year award during the VACURH Conference held April 1, 2017, at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. The Ferrum College RHA delegation topped other competing Virginia colleges and universities with their winning bid for Program of the Year, the RHA’s Trunk-or-Treat and Haunted Halls program. Focusing on the success of the program for both the campus and local community, RHA President Jevonte’ Blount ’18 defended the Ferrum College proposal for Program of the Year in the VACURH Boardroom and lobbied the support of eight additional college and university representatives to win the competitive award. Blount, RHA Vice President Kennsel Anderson ’17, RHA Secretary Shelton Chapman ’20, and Residence Hall Educator / RHA Adviser John Hollemon, accepted the award on behalf of the Ferrum College RHA.

Also during the Conference, the VACURH was renamed the Virginia Association of Residence Halls.

The RHA’s Trunk-or-Treat/Haunted Halls event was held October 31, 2016 and gave students from various clubs, Greek life, and organizations the opportunity to gain community service experience. The event brought more than 125 children to campus for Trunk-or-Treat, which gives them the opportunity to trick-or-treat but instead of going from house to house, children go from car-to-car. More than 200 students took a trip through the Haunted Halls and RHA collected over 150 non-perishable food items that were donated to a local food bank, St. James Food Pantry, and the Ferrum College Elementary School, which has a program that collects canned food and non-perishable items to be given to a family that is in need. In addition, the Ferrum Rescue Squad, Ferrum College Police Department, and the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department in case of accidents and children and students were allowed to tour and play on the “big rigs,” giving them time to learn about safety within the community and on campus.

