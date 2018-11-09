//Ret. Chief Petty Officer Debra “Robin” Haas to Speak during Veterans Day Program Nov. 12

Ret. Chief Petty Officer Debra “Robin” Haas will speak during the Veterans Day Program on Nov. 12, 2018, which will be held in Vaughn Chapel at Ferrum College beginning at 11 AM. In addition to the keynote address given by Haas, the event will include the presentation of the colors by the Franklin County High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; the playing of the National Anthem by the Ferrum College Marching Band; and special recognition of veterans, active reservists, military dependents, and other veterans. Senior Fox Yates will sing America the Beautiful as a special tribute at the end of the event. The program is free and open to the public.

Students and faculty should follow the “Midday Special Programs” class schedule: www.ferrum.edu/midday.