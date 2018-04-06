Rocky Mount native Michael Chitwood will read from his latest book of poetry, Search and Rescue, at Ferrum College Monday, April 16, at 7 p.m. in the Panther’s Den.

Michael Chitwood’s poetry and fiction have appeared in The Atlantic Monthly, Poetry, The New Republic, Threepenny Review, Virginia Quarterly Review, and numerous other journals. His books of poetry include, in addition to Search and Rescue, Salt Works, Whet, The Weave Room, From Whence, Poor-Mouth Jubilee, Spill, and Gospel Road Going, a collection of poems about his native Appalachia, Both Spill and Gospel Road Going were awarded the Roanoke-Chowan Prize for Poetry. He has also published a collection of essays, Hitting Below the Bible Belt, and a collection of essays and short stories called Finishing Touches. In addition, he recently co-edited Best Creative Nonfiction of the South, Volume II: North Carolina.

Son of Elaine Chitwood and the late T. W. Chitwood, the writer is a graduate of Franklin County High School and Emory & Henry College. Michael Chitwood currently lives in Chapel Hill, where he teaches at the University of North Carolina.

Chitwood’s reading is part of Ferrum College’s Earth Week celebration. A reception and book-signing will follow his presentation.