As we celebrate various holiday periods such as Advent, Hanukah, and Christmas, we join millions the world over who gather with families and friends and pray for peace.

We share the gift of presents and presence and focus on the importance of community, and care, and compassion.

At Ferrum College, students, faculty, staff, alumni and Franklin County residents recently hosted multiple events on campus and in Rocky Mount – all of them emphasizing the beauty of our area, our wonderful people who live and work here, and the community spirit we share.

Sharing the photos from this time will let you see and hear the joy, and let you feel the hope we have in our faith, family and friends at Ferrum College!