Ferrum College partnered with Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount to present Michael Ray in a benefit concert on Wednesday, April 5. More than 650 attended the concert, which raised $4,810 for the Panther Packs program, which provides food for hungry Ferrum Elementary School children.

“What a night of excitement and entertainment. This was a great event with an even greater cause to support,” said Ferrum College Director of Student Leadership & Engagement Justin Muse after the concert. “Using the concert proceeds to benefit the Panther Packs program is a great way to continue to live out the College motto of ‘Not Self, But Others.'”

Panther Packs is a program at Ferrum Elementary School that sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food.

About the photograph: (L-R) Harvester Performance Center Assistant General Manager Sheila Silverstein, Ferrum College Director of Student Leadership & Engagement Justin Muse, Michael Ray, and Tri Area Community Health Office Manager Martha Puckett.