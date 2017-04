A 2016-17 Psi Chi Spring Undergraduate Research Grant was awarded to Sirena Pangelinan for her proposal entitled “Adventure therapy’s effects on anxiety and mood in college students”. Her proposal was in the top eight of all applicants received, resulting in a total award amount of $3,000. Sirena is double majoring in Psychology and Social Work with a minor in Sociology. She is a senior who anticipates graduating in May 2018.