Norma Velez, Class of 2015

Norma Velez Coudray, Class of 2015

Studies at Ferrum: B.A. in Spanish, minor in International Studies, Global Perspectives Certificate

Study Away: Summer in Seville, Spain and E-Tern in Peru.

Graduate degree: Master in International Education, Universidad de Alcalá, Spain, 2016

Currently: Teaching ESL in Switzerland

Since high school, I’ve loved traveling and knew I had to study abroad. Spain was my first stop; I spent a summer in Sevilla studying the history and culture of Andalusia and I fell in love with many things, two of those things being international education institutions and traveling. Upon my arrival back to the United States, I was eager to further my experience abroad so I decided to take the opportunity to go Peru during my senior year. I am a passionate educator and I enjoy sharing my experiences with my students. Studying abroad has helped shape my life, and I even met my husband because it. My international experiences have allowed me to work of international settings and be a better professional.