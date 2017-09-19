An initiative between Ferrum College music, theatre, and athletic programs was recently organized by the provost’s office to find students and/or faculty and staff to sing the national anthem prior to this season’s home football games. The campus-wide vocal competition held on Thursday, August 31, 2017, was entitled “O Say Can You Sing” and resulted in the following winners: Mariah Banks ’19 (September 9, football), Fox Yates ’19 (September 16, football), Mike Ferguson ’81 (October 14, football) and Jamie Gilbert ’20 (November, football.)

“On behalf of the judges, Dr. Aime Sposato, Adam McAllister, Giuseppe Ritorto, and me, we were excited by the turn out for this first competition and were blessed to hear so much talent on our campus,” said Assistant Professor of Music Susan Spataro.

Another competition will be held at the beginning of spring semester.