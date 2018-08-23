//Nate Daniels ’99 to Speak at New Student Convocation on Sunday, August 26

Former professional football player, Collegiate All-American, Ferrum College Hall of Fame Inductee, and Fairfax High School Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, Nathan “Nate” Daniels ’99 will be the keynote speaker at this year’s New Student Convocation on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Ferrum College. The event in Vaughn Chapel will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Nate attended Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia, where he was a three-sport athlete for the Rebels. He excelled on the football field and was named Blue-Chip Illustrated All-American and Liberty District Defensive Player of the Year, and in 2007 was inducted into the Fairfax High School Hall of Fame for athletic excellence.

At Ferrum College, Nate majored in criminal justice with a minor in music. He was a first-chair trumpet player and recipient of a music scholarship. He was actively involved in student government, serving as class president, and was selected to represent his class on the Homecoming Court. Nate was a four-year starter at defensive back for the Panthers and was named Ferrum Defensive Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Atlantic Central Football Conference and Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State. After graduating from Ferrum in 1999, Nate went on to play professional football for 5 seasons in the Arena Football League. In 2017, he was inducted into the Ferrum College Alumni Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements.

Nate is currently the owner of Daniels Sports Performance, providing athletic training to athletes in Richmond, Virginia. Each year he hosts the Annual Nate Daniels Football Skill Camp, which gives back to the community by providing free tuition for at-risk youth.