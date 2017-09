The Roanoke chapter of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants honored Nashiem Bryant ’18 with the top $750 scholarship award, which he received during the 2017 Student Night held Thurs., Sept. 14, at the Shenandoah Club in Roanoke. The annual event honors local college accounting majors.

“Nashiem Bryant’s success is a wonderful example of what students at Ferrum can achieve. We are all very proud of Nashiem,” said Dr. Christine Stinson, program coordinator for accounting.