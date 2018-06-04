The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College, along with the Outlaw Cruisers Car Club of Rocky Mount, will sponsor the third annual Moonshine Heritage Car Show, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sat., June 9, 2018, at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on the campus of Ferrum College.

The show will feature more than 60 cars that either have a moonshine hauling history or were the type of vehicle that was used for transporting liquor. Admission is free and open to the public. Local favorite eateries Bowling’s Place Hotdogs and Daylight Donuts will be onsite.

Following the car show, a “run” will made from Ferrum to Twin Creeks Distillery in Henry where, from 2 – 4 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to see both an old time still and a modern still, and hear about the “makin’ of liquor” in the region. Finally, the Outlaw Cruisers Car Club will sponsor the Midpoint Cruise-in from 4 – 8 p.m. at Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount, which will feature music and food.

All cars have to be pre-registered for the car show. For more information or to register a vehicle, call (540) 365-4412.

Photo credit: Terry Hall Collection