***The Moonshine Heritage Car Show originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed until a summer date that is yet to be determined.***

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College, along with the Outlaw Cruisers Car Club of Rocky Mount, will sponsor the third annual Moonshine Heritage Car Show on Sat., April 7, 2018 at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum on the campus of Ferrum College.

The show will highlight cars that either have a moonshine hauling history or were the type of vehicle that was used for transporting liquor. All cars have to be pre-registered. The show will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Afterwards, for those interested, a “run” will made from Ferrum to Twin Creeks Distillery in Henry.

The show is free and open to the public. Local favorite eateries, Bowling’s Place Hotdogs and Daylight Donuts, will be onsite.

For more information, call (540) 365-4412.

Photo credit: Terry Hall Collection