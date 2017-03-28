Students participated in a Model United Nations Security Council at Ferrum College on Saturday, March 18. A role-playing experience designed to convey the full richness, complexity, drama, and importance of international affairs, the Model United Nations Security Council is an annual event at Ferrum College that has been ongoing for more than 25 years. The Political Science, International Studies, and History Departments host the event.

“The event allows students from any major the opportunity to engage in real world events through a simulated Model United Nations Security Council meeting. The students have the opportunity to role play as one of the current country delegations sitting on the Security Council. The event is designed to broaden students’ understanding of world events, enhance their critical thinking and research skills, and develop their oral and written communication skills through the drafting and presentation of resolutions presented to the entire body. Students also engage in negotiation, debate, and diplomatic dialogue,” explained Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Studies Program Coordinator Dr. Sandra Via.

“Students are given the opportunity to request a country that is currently represented on the UN Security Council from a list provided. However, the assignment of a delegation is on a first come, first serve basis. There are always 15 countries represented on the Security Council. Ten of those delegations rotate, and five are considered permanent members (also known as the P5) of the Security Council. The P5 countries are the US, UK, France, China, and Russia. These are typically the most coveted delegations,” continued Via.

“The topics of the Model UN change each year. We (the advisors) typically try to highlight three significant security problems occurring in the world. We also see what issues the UN Security Council is monitoring at the time the tentative agenda is created for the students. However, items can be added to the agenda. For instance, North Korea’s recent missile launches occurred after the tentative agenda was sent out to students, but several students wrote resolutions pertaining to the topic and added it to the agenda for discussion. Ultimately, participation in the event requires that students keep up with current events and be prepared for any possible situation,” Via concluded.