//Miranda Dougherty: Dreams+Work=Success

Miranda Dougherty, originally of Waretown, NJ, was five when she began her soccer career. Now she is a junior defender on Ferrum College’s women’s soccer team, is double-majoring in criminal justice and psychology, and carries a 3.97 grade point average.

Dougherty’s future has always been steeped in success. Her mother was her “academic coach” and inspired her success in the classroom. Her father, who played soccer at Villanova, was her “field coach,” and encouraged her best athletic performance. She was recruited by Coach James Lofton to play soccer at Ferrum College and was immediately impressed by the comradery within the women’s soccer team. With U.S. women’s national soccer star Mia Hamm as her idol, Dougherty’s athletic career blazed.

Unfortunately, during her freshman season at the College, Dougherty tore her ACL and required two surgeries. She felt as if her soccer days were over; however, with the support of her parents and teammates, she rebounded to the field with a win over Emory & Henry College.

“Overcoming the injury setback required me to remain positive and move beyond the feeling that my soccer career was over,” explained Dougherty. “That experience helped me develop a deeper level of mental toughness.”

Thanks to the influence of Dougherty’s role models and life experiences, she is taking steps to make her dream a reality: a career with the FBI, beginning with current efforts to secure an internship with the agency following her graduation in May 2020.

