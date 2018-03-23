What did you study when you were at Ferrum? When I was a student at Ferrum, I studied Social Work and Criminal Justice. What made you want to come Ferrum and stay here?

I chose to come to Ferrum due to the Social Work Program being accredited. I loved it here. Academically it challenged me and I made lifelong friends here. That is why I stayed.

What were you involved in on campus?

I was an active member of the social work and psychology clubs.

Since you’ve graduated, what are you up to now?

Well, I am an Assistant Professor/Field Coordinator of the Social Work Program. I am a clinician with Radford Counseling Group working with addiction treatment and as a sex offender treatment provider. I facilitate groups in the county at District 37 Probation Office. I also provide clinical supervision for Bethany Hall Residential Substance Addiction Treatment Center for Women.

How did Ferrum prepare you for what you’re doing right now? Academically it was challenging, which made getting my MSW somewhat easier. Ferrum opened up many doors for me personally and professionally that I know I wouldn’t have had otherwise. Have you been back to visit Ferurm since you’ve graduated?

Quite a few times