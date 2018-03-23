- What subject do you teach and how long have you been teaching that subject?
- I came to Ferrum in 1990, and for the first 20 years of that time, I taught English and Journalism and directed the journalism program, and directed the Iron Blade until 2010. In 2003 or 04, I began teaching the honors 100 course which replaces Gateway for students in the honors program. So I started teaching in the honors program, and then in 2007 I became the director of the honors program and 3 years later, I ceased to be the program advisor for the journalism program. I still teach a journalism course or two here and there, like Media Law and Ethics for example, but now I primarily teach English and Honors.
- Why did you start teaching/working at Ferrum?
- I was a graduate student and I needed a full time job. I was also doing a graduate program in North Carolina and I’m a native Virginian, so I was looking to get a teaching job in either Virginia or North Carolina. I had been to Ferrum as an undergraduate because I attended Emory and Henry College, but I had been to Ferrum every academic year because I played softball.
- What made you want to continue to teach after a long amount of time and not go anywhere else?
- I think any of my colleagues would give you a similar answer to this question. I’ve heard Dr. Richardson say something similar for example. I think first and foremost, it’s my colleagues because I think of what regardless if you’re happy teaching what you’re teaching, you have to get along with the people you work with on a regular basis. So generally, my colleagues are part of that. But because of the size of Ferrum, you get the opportunity to teach some things that you wouldn’t get at a larger research universities because people are pigeonfold at larger research universities. So the person who teaches British literature might only teach English composition and British literature primarily and the person who teaches rhetoric, teaches rhetoric and English composition only. I haven’t counted recently how many courses I’ve taught at Ferrum, but I think it’s close to 30 and ive wouldn’t have had that kind of opportunity at a large research university because my interests are too buried. I wouldn’t have been able to teach in two academic fields which is English and Journalism. So, the opportunity to teach multiple classes and also develop my own class (Harry Pottor) There are more opportunities to do that at a small school rather than a larger research opportunity. I also, am deeply committed to Ferrum’s mission of teaching students who are not the traditional college population. It’s exciting to see people succeed when they are the first in their family to go to college. I was not the first person in my family to go to college, but I was the first to graduate. So, it’s exciting to see students transform their lives when their parents are also go to college and maybe have white collar jobs and maybe their grandparents also went to college. The transformation is not always remarkable.
- What’s your favorite memory from Ferrum?
- One of my favorite memories is certainly teaching a class in the spring semester of 1996. It was an upper level English course with only 10 students in the class. Two of them died during the course of that semester. The student who was listed first on the role and the student who was listed second on the role, and that student who was listed third on the role, we kept an eye on for the rest of the semester. There was a student in that class named Eric Baker whom the English award has been named after since his death who died very late in the night or early in the morning of March 31st, a student in that class called me early in the morning, and I was advising the Iron Blade at the time. There was a student in that class and she had called me early in the morning and said that there had been a car accident and he had been killed, and there were two students in the car with him who survived. The next day, our class was scheduled to meet and when I walked into that class that afternoon that was probably the hardest experience of walking into a classroom. Even when my mother died, in some ways it wasn’t as hard- going into a class and teaching is kind of a distraction for me. Going into that classroom, the pain was just raw because it had just happened that day, and one of the students in the class had put a single red rose in the seat where Eric generally sat. By talking about him, I don’t mean to minimize the death of the other student in the class who had died over spring break or right before spring break but… we hadn’t know her as well. She was quiet, she was a commuter student, so the experience was different. But the fact that it was second time we had been through that, was really heartbreaking, and I think it caused me to realize how close people become at Ferrum. It gave me a sense of what we call the Ferrum Family like no other experience id ever had. Eric’s mother and I keep in touch. We email each other from time to time, and every spring when a student is named the recipient of the award that’s named after Eric, I always ask that student to write to Eric’s mother, just to introduce themselves and say a little bit about who that student is because it’s kind of a way of keeping Eric’s memory alive, and that’s really important to me. A couple of years ago I was cleaning out my office, I took almost everything out of it and everything back in, and I found a journal that Eric wrote that semester, that last semester he was at Ferrum, so I sent it to his mother, but I read it again first because it was kind of a reminder of what a remarkable writer he was. He loved movies, he edited the Chrysalis, and he was going places. He already had plans to go to a creative writing or film graduate program. I think the other thing that experience really taught me is people often go to college and we as faculty often work with students in college with one eye on the future, thinking of what they plan to do, what their professional goals are. I think dealing with Eric also caused me to realize that its important to focus on the 4 years or the 3 years or 5 years or however long students spend here as an experience of its own value regardless of what it leads to because even if a student gets a college education from here and then stayed in the house of the rest of their lives and never worked a day in their lives, their lives would be enriched because they got an undergraduate education with everything that that conveys. It’s certainly the experience I think about the most.
- What are some of the changes that you’ve been able to witness at Ferrum, and have they made Ferrum a better institution as a whole?
- Well from my perspective I would certainly say the honors program, in terms of my personal experience at Ferrum has been important for both the quality of students it’s brought to the campus, and also those contributions those students have made at Ferrum. I think the physical campus has improved significantly since I got here. A lot of residence halls in particular have been built, classroom space has been renovated. I think it’s a much better looking campus than it was when I first came. I think Dr. Braaten did a lot during her presidency to improve the physical appearance of the campus that was very important to her. To brand Ferrum with the banners and other things. I think the change that makes me saddest were the changes in the performing arts area of the campus. I miss the blue ridge dinner theatre, which performed at Ferrum in the summer for about 35 seasons, and a lot of our students who were in the theatre arts program performed in those plays as the jacktail players who performed traditional Appalachian folktales both on campus and off campus. For also over 30 at Ferrum, we had gotten students who had seen the jacktail players in their elementary schools so it was a tradition that went on for that long. So, it makes me sad that we don’t have those traditions anymore. I think we have a lot more international students than we had before in the early days when I was at Ferrum and I certainly think it’s a good thing. It helps students who are from little mini rural communities like Ferrum make sense of what the world is like. I think we have more students who take advantage of the opportunities to study abroad now that we have E-term, so I would say that’s more of one of the positive changes.
- What is one thing that you would love to see on Ferrum’s campus in the future that you think would help students continue to succeed?
- I would like to see us have an actual center for undergraduate research. I think students at Ferrum are doing a lot of research in independent ways on campus. A lot of students are working with faculty in the natural sciences area monitoring water quality and other sorts of research. Students are working on research projects with faculty in other areas as well, and there are some grants available and funding through the provost office for students who want to go to conferences and have an opportunity to present their research, but we don’t really have a unified program at Ferrum or a place where students can go who are involved in undergraduate research to talk with someone who can help find those conference opportunities, get funding to go to those conference opportunities, think about what graduate opportunities might be right for them based on their research that they’ve done, and also connect them to major fellowships and scholarship opportunities. So, I hope I’m going to be going to an institute sponsored by council of undergraduate research which is a national organization to which Ferrum belongs. I hope I’m going to be going to an institute in January to learn more about setting up undergraduate research programs. I think that would benefit Ferrum a lot.
- Why should someone attend Ferrum?
- I had a student in one of my composition and research classes who was prone to being absent and got to the point where he would cut class as many times as he could and still get credit for it, and I saw him when I went to lunch that day in the dining hall. “Eric, why weren’t you in my class today?” a little while after that he told me he was going to transfer from Ferrum. “Why are you leaving?” He said “I tell you why. I need to go somewhere and be a number. I don’t like it that if I don’t go to class, I see my professor on campus. My professor expects me to explain why I didn’t come to class. Basically what he was saying is Ferrum is a small enough place that people can be held accountable. They can be held accountable for what they don’t do for what they should do and I also get a lot of positive reinforcement for what they do, for their achievements. I think students get a lot more opportunities at Ferrum, especially those research opportunities I was talking about before. For students who are in the theatre arts, the opportunity to have a big role in a main stage production, or the opportunity to sing in a group like colligates. For student athletes, they probably get earlier opportunities to play and to have starting positions that they would if they went to a school where 300 other people were interested in playing football. I think there is more access to opportunities. There’s also a lot more accountability because we know each other and I think students who are exceling get more attention and more opportunities because people realize they are exceling and people who are struggling are more likely to get the intervention they need so that they do not fall through the safety net. That’s why I think people should come to Ferrum. It’s very beautiful on campus. I think it actually a good thing for students in college to minimize the distractions, not to have to have a movie theatre around the corner or to have to drive an hour to get to a mall is not a bad thing when you’re supposed to be doing college work. I also like the secluded aspect of Ferrum. I think it makes us safer too than if we were in another location.