What’s your favorite memory from being at Ferrum?

“The Ferrum College Women’s Soccer game in Meredith in 2015. That was my favorite memory. We didn’t win, but we held Meredith off until the last two minutes in the game. They scored with a lucky goal, but the team played amazingly in that game, so that is definitely my favorite memory. I always look back on that and think, Wow what an experience.”

“I was involved in the Women’s Soccer team, the Women’s Lacrosse Team, Delta Phi Epsilon, and Ferrum Outdoors.”