Chase Deaton (English major, Teacher Ed minor, ‘19) has always enjoyed helping others and making a difference in his community. He transferred to Ferrum College in order to be closer to home and to enjoy the benefits of attending a small liberal arts college: “I appreciate the small class sizes and one on one time with professors. As part of my EDU classes, I have internships in the local schools every semester, and these experiences have helped me grow tremendously.” Chase knows that becoming an English teacher will afford him opportunities to make a positive impact on the lives of students. At Ferrum College, he plays football, and beginning this spring, he is the assistant coach for the Varsity Boys Soccer team at Staunton River High School.