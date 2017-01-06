Ferrum College Adjunct Instructor of English Cameron MacKenzie is honored to be nominated for a 2017 Pushcart Prize by Able Muse magazine for his short story “Up From Grundy.” Cameron earned his PhD in English from Temple University in 2010, and his work has appeared in The Michigan Quarterly Review, The Rumpus, Permafrost, The Cormac McCarthy Journal, SubStance, Solstice and The Painted Bride Quarterly, among other journals. His essays have also been collected in The Waste Land at 90: A Retrospective (Rodopi), and Edward P. Jones: New Essays (Whetstone). MacKenzie’s novel titled The Beginning of His Excellent and Eventful Career, historical fiction based on the life of Pancho Villa, was recently accepted for publication by Madhat Press. He lives in Roanoke.