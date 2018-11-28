//Living Out “Not Self, But Others”

Freshmen STEM Biology Scholars Host “Be the Match” Donor Registration Drive with Great Success

On November 12, Ferrum College freshmen STEM biology scholars hosted a “Be the Match” bone marrow donor registration drive in Franklin Hall on campus, and highlighted how a Ferrum College student stem cell donor saved a young patient’s life in 2017. During this year’s drive, an additional 85 students signed up to be donors, bringing Ferrum College’s registered donor list to approximately 300.

Be The Match® is a global leader in bone marrow transplantation. They conduct research to improve transplant outcomes provide support and resources for patients, and partner with a global network. For more details, visit www.BetheMatch.org.