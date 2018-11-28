Why YOUR Gift Matters
Your gift not only provides Ferrum College students with hands-on learning experiences, research opportunities, activities, and service projects; it allows students to provide care and support to those in need in our community and beyond so that they are Living Out “Not Self, But Others.”
Please make your gift today here.
Freshman Gateway Class Packs Book Bag Meals for 65 Ferrum Elementary School Children
After a “Game of Life” exercise that predicted career paths, projected salaries, family decisions, and costs of living, Residence Hall Educator Alli Colls’ freshman Gateway class completed a service project to help alleviate costs to community families. The students volunteered to stuff Panther Packs, a local backpack meal program coordinated by TriArea Community Health Clinic’s Martha Puckett, which are sent home on Friday afternoons for 65 Ferrum Elementary students to ensure that they are fed over the weekend when school is not in session. “After my class packed the bags the first time [on November 1] with the essentials like oatmeal and canned goods, they told me that they were worried about the students making it through Thanksgiving break,” said Colls. The Gateway students completed a canned food drive to receive donations for the Panther Pack pantry and then returned on November 13 to pack enough bags for the elementary students to have food through the holiday.
International English Honor Society Hosts Community Trunk-or-Treat
On Halloween, members of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, hosted a Trunk-or-Treat for local youth. Trunk-or-Treaters wrote down their favorite book and then played a game toss for candy. Read more about Sigma Tau Delta on their Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/FerrumSigmaTauDelta/?fref=ts.
Freshmen STEM Biology Scholars Host “Be the Match” Donor Registration Drive with Great Success
On November 12, Ferrum College freshmen STEM biology scholars hosted a “Be the Match” bone marrow donor registration drive in Franklin Hall on campus, and highlighted how a Ferrum College student stem cell donor saved a young patient’s life in 2017. During this year’s drive, an additional 85 students signed up to be donors, bringing Ferrum College’s registered donor list to approximately 300.
Be The Match® is a global leader in bone marrow transplantation. They conduct research to improve transplant outcomes provide support and resources for patients, and partner with a global network. For more details, visit www.BetheMatch.org.
Living Out “Not Self, But Others”: Students and Staff Use Fall Break to Provide Hurricane Relief
After Hurricane Florence in September and Hurricane Michael in October, Ferrum College’s Spiritual Life sponsored a clean-up mission during Fall Break, from October 10 – 15. The relief effort, headed by Dean of Chapel and Religious Life Jan Nicholson Angle, included fourteen students and two staff members who provided local clean-up in Rocky Mount, VA on October 10 and 11. From October 12 – 15, the students and staff members traveled to Fayetteville, NC where they removed debris and damaged drywall from homes, and replaced the roof of a military veteran. “Something about this experience seems to give me life and hope,” said Ferrum College senior and member of the relief effort Mark Kellam. “I can’t get enough of it.” Read more about this act of service here: http://www.ferrum.edu/blog/living-out-not-self-but-others-students-and-staff-use-fall-break-to-provide-hurricane-relief/.
Honors 100 Gateway Class Throws Halloween Party for Henry Fork Center Children
On October 29, members of Ferrum College’s Honors 100 Gateway class, under the direction of Associate Professor of Political Science and Assistant Professor of Public Administration Ed Hally, threw a Halloween party for children participating in the after-school program at the Henry Fork Service Center. The Honors 100 students dressed in Halloween costumes and played games with the children.