//Living Out “Not Self, But Others”: Students and Staff Use Fall Break to Provide Hurricane Relief

In the wake of Hurricane Florence in September and Hurricane Michael in October, which dumped rain and wind on the east coast and caused thousands of dollars of damage, Ferrum College’s Spiritual Life sponsored a clean-up mission during Fall Break, from October 10 – 15. The relief effort, headed by Dean of Chapel and Religious Life Jan Nicholson Angle, included fourteen students and two staff members who provided local clean-up in Rocky Mount, VA on October 10 and 11, in conjunction with the Franklin County Perinatal Education Center. From October 12 – 15, the students and staff members traveled to Fayetteville, NC where they removed debris and damaged drywall from homes, and replaced the roof of a military veteran who, unable to be on the roof, still worked beside the team doing what he could to repair his home. “Something about this experience seems to give me life and hope,” said Ferrum College senior Mark Kellam, who was a member of the relief effort. “I can’t get enough of it.”

“Our students are humble when you ask them about their experience, often stating, ‘It was good,’” said Rev. Dr. Nicholson Angle. “If you engage them further, you will see their faces glow as they begin to share their stories of heartache in seeing the devastation, joy in the physical labor they were able to provide to help families rebuild their homes, and hope they experience as they witness the resilience of these survivors.”

“I went on this trip to give back to the community and to connect with others other than my friends at home,” explained Ferrum College junior Serena Johnson. “It’s a good practice to give back.”