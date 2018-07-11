Kasey Ingram, Class of 2014

Studies at Ferrum: Major in Social Work, minor in Theatre

Study Away: E-Term Service Learning course in Honduras

Graduate degree: Master of Social Work, University of Pittsburgh (2015)

Service: United States Peace Corps, South Africa

Currently: Accepted a Position working as Community Counselor

My decision to study at Ferrum was one of the best decisions I ever made! At Ferrum, I was able to combine my passion for travel and community development. I was able to travel to Honduras for E-term and participate in a service learning project.It was an amazing experience. From that experience, I knew I had to continue traveling and learning more about different cultures.

I realized that I wanted to live in another country long-term so I decided to join the Peace Corps. In the Peace Corps, I lived in South Africa for two years working as a Community Health Volunteer. I provided HIV/AIDS and sexual health education to youth living in the rural communities. I developed lasting relationships within the community and learned so much about the culture. Over the past few years, my experiences have shaped me to the person I am now and I am very grateful for that.