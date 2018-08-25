Joshua Sanders, Class of 2018

Studies at Ferrum: B.S. in Chem

istry

Study Away: Summer in Three Gorges, China

Currently: Ph.D. candidate in Chemistry at the University of Kansas

大家好, hello all! My name is Joshua

Sanders and I graduated from Ferrum College in Spring 2018 with a B.S. in Chemistry, and I’m currently pursuing a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Kansas. I’m still rotating through lab groups, but I’m in the organic chemistry division looking to pursue research in the field of bio-organic chemistry. During the summer of 2017, between my second and third years, I travelled to Yichang, China with Dr. David Johnson (Prof. Emeritus) to complete an internship in the chemistry department at China Three Gorges University and complete summer school courses with the United Nations Academic Impact “Incredible Three Gorges” Summer School for International Students. Even though Dr. Johnson stayed with me for a month and a half, it was still scary to go somewhere new with no knowledge of the language, either written or spoken! I met amazing students, however, and became friends with many of the

m. My summer abroad was truly life-changing, as I was able to learn about both chemistry and the culture, history, and language of China. Even though it can be intimidating to step so far outside of your comfort zone, I definitely recommend that if an opportunity like this one comes up you take advantage of it! Also look for funding from Ferrum College to help you afford the cost of traveling! If you’re a Boone Honors Program member (which you can join once you get to Ferrum if you aren’t offered membership your first semester) you are eligible for a scholarship, and the PACE office in the ARC also offers a scholarship to cover travel and travel-related expenses!