The Ferrum College Collegiates, Concert Choir, Handbell Ensemble, and student soloists will perform an evening of inspiring music in all genres during their Spring Concert on Sat., April 21, 2018. The concert, which will be held at 7 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on campus, is free and open to the public. Donations of non-perishable food items for the Saint James Food Bank will be welcomed.

“Music transcends all differences in the world and brings hope to all humanity. In this choral and handbell concert, we will share music that highlights joy, faith, tolerance, perseverance, hope, love, self-acceptance, peace, courage, gratitude, and humanity. In these turbulent times it is ‘What the World Needs Now!’” said Assistant Professor of Music and Music Department Coordinator Susan Spataro about the upcoming performance.

For additional information, contact Spataro at sspataro@ferrum.edu or (540) 365-4351.