Helen Obgbole will head to South Korea

Junior Helen Ogbole has been accepted to study for a semester at Sejong University in South Korea. Helen will take Computer Science courses in English and will also take a course in Korean culture, language, and music. Since the semester starts later in South Korea, Helen will leave in February for her new adventure. She’s looking forward to learning more and to catching up with the South Korean exchange students that she befriended at home.

2018-12-19T19:58:01+00:00

