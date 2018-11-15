//Ferrum College to Participate in #GivingTuesday, the Global Day of Giving on November 27

November 27, 2018
Ferrum College will celebrate #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, by inviting donors to support the promise of tomorrow for current and future Ferrum College students with a gift to The Ferrum Fund.
“Our donors are crucial to building a successful future for the College. Your gift to the Ferrum Fund empowers our students to dream big, discover their potential, and make a difference in their communities,” said Ferrum College President David Johns.
The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with quality academic programs and hands-on learning experiences, as well as scholarships; internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities; student activities, athletic programs, and service projects; and other opportunities that strengthen their resumés and give them real-world experience.
#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.