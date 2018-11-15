//Ferrum College to Participate in #GivingTuesday, the Global Day of Giving on November 27

Ferrum College will celebrate #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, by inviting donors to support the promise of tomorrow for current and future Ferrum College students with a gift to The Ferrum Fund.

“Our donors are crucial to building a successful future for the College. Your gift to the Ferrum Fund empowers our students to dream big, discover their potential, and make a difference in their communities,” said Ferrum College President David Johns.

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with quality academic programs and hands-on learning experiences, as well as scholarships; internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities; student activities, athletic programs, and service projects; and other opportunities that strengthen their resumés and give them real-world experience.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

With your gift to the Ferrum Fund, you are supporting the future. You are supporting the promise of tomorrow.