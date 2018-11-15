FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramGoogle+LinkedIn

Ferrum College to Participate in #GivingTuesday, the Global Day of Giving on November 27

Giving Tuesday logo

November 27, 2018

Your gift will help sophomore Chenell Rogers, of Richmond, VA, fulfill her vision for her future, which includes becoming a dance instructor and owning an outreach center for youth.
Your gift will help senior Chris Saunders, of Richmond, VA, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming a probation officer working for youth.
Your gift will help junior Kiera Brower, of Roanoke, VA, fulfill her vision for her future, which includes becoming a social worker.
Your gift will help sophomore Kyndra Powell, of Roanoke, VA, fulfill her vision for her future, which includes helping others by becoming a doctor of physical therapy.
Your gift will help freshman Patrick Marsh, of Louisa County, VA, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming a gym teacher and tennis instructor.
Your gift will help sophomore Tyrek Williams, of Lynchburg, VA, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming an environmental analyst.
Your gift will help senior Rashad McCann, of Richmond, VA, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming a famous Pixar illustrator and drummer.
Your gift will help senior Drew Meadows, of Chatham, VA, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming a youth pastor.
Your gift will help senior Destinee Nelson, of Leesburg, VA, fulfill her vision for her future, which includes becoming a crime journalist and active humanitarian.
Your gift will help sophomore Kyle John, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, fulfill his vision for his future, which includes becoming an entrepreneur.

Ferrum College will celebrate #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, by inviting donors to support the promise of tomorrow for current and future Ferrum College students with a gift to The Ferrum Fund.

“Our donors are crucial to building a successful future for the College. Your gift to the Ferrum Fund empowers our students to dream big, discover their potential, and make a difference in their communities,” said Ferrum College President David Johns.

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with quality academic programs and hands-on learning experiences, as well as scholarships; internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities; student activities, athletic programs, and service projects; and other opportunities that strengthen their resumés and give them real-world experience.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

With your gift to the Ferrum Fund, you are supporting the future. You are supporting the promise of tomorrow.

Give now to show your support!

