Holden Featured in CoSIDA 360 Magazine

Ferrum College’s Gary Holden was recently featured in the College Sports Information Directors of America 360 magazine for his expansive knowledge in collegiate athletics.

Currently serving the College as sports information director and assistant athletic director for compliance, Holden’s career began in the mid-1980’s as an assistant wrestling coach at Plymouth State University, and grew to include head wrestling coach and residence hall director at the university. Holden joined Ferrum College as sports information director in 1991. Except for a small hiatus as SID to Lynchburg College from 1997-1998, Holden has called Ferrum College his home for almost 30 years. While at Ferrum, he has seen and done just about everything in collegiate athletics, including serving as sports information director, assistant athletic director, compliance director, head men’s tennis coach, interim head women’s tennis coach, and commissioner to the Atlantic Central Football Conference.

“Life as an SID can be a blur sometimes,” Holden remarked. “Add in compliance work and you jump from one thing to the next to keep up. It’s crazy, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

A native of Nashua, New Hampshire, Holden and his wife Leslie reside in Ferrum, and are the parents of two grown sons Taylor and Drew. He is the author of the book Black & Gold, A History of Athletics at Ferrum College, which he wrote and self-published in 2014. Holden was inducted into Plymouth State’s Sports Hall of Fame in October 2015.

