Peace activist, video journalist, and YouTube personality Ken Nwadike, Jr., will give an address to promote peace and unity on Fri., Jan. 19, at 12 Noon in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. Nwadike is the founder of the Free Hugs Project, which produces motivational videos to spread love, inspire change, and raise awareness of social issues. His Free Hugs videos have reached millions of viewers on Facebook and YouTube. Nwadike also overcame many challenges as a former homeless student athlete and now owns Superhero Events, an event production company that raises funds and awareness for homeless teens.

Nwadicke’s appearance is one of the College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration events presented by the Office of Student Leadership & Engagement.