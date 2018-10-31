FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramGoogle+LinkedIn

Former White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry to Speak at Ferrum College on November 14

Mike McCurryFormer White House press secretary Mike McCurry, currently distinguished professor of public theology at the Wesley Theological Seminary, will give a talk at Ferrum College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall on campus. Instead of a formal lecture, the format of the presentation will be more conversational with Dr. David Howell, dean of the School of Arts & Humanities and professor of religion, serving as McCurry’s partner asking him a number of questions. The event is free and open to the public.

McCurry, a veteran political strategist and spokesperson with nearly four decades of experience in the nation’s capital, is a partner at Public Strategies Washington, Inc., where he provides counsel on communications strategies and management to corporate and non-profit clients. He also serves on numerous boards and advisory councils, and is a member and former co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, which sponsors the general election debates between presidential and vice presidential candidates.

