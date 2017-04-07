Former Ferrum Panthers teammates Kevin Keatts ’95 and James Johnson ’93 recently reunited at North Carolina State after Keatts, who was named the new NC State men’s basketball coach in March, hired Johnson to be one of his assistants. Keatts and Johnson were part of the only Ferrum College men’s basketball team to ever advance to the NCAA Division III tournament (1992). The long-time friends each played for and coached under Bill Pullen, head coach for the Panthers from 1985-96. Prior to their coming together at NC State, Keatts was head coach for UNC Wilmington and Johnson was the director of men’s basketball operations at Miami.

Ferrum Panthers Men’s Basketball During Johnson & Keatts Years