Ferrum College’s Brian Mann is First-Ever Student-Athlete to Earn Academic and Athletic All-American Recognition

Ferrum College junior Brian Mann from Pearisburg, VA, has been named to both the 2018 American Football Coaches Association Division III All-American Team, and the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-American NCAA Division III Football Team. He is the College’s first ever student-athlete to earn academic and athletic All-American recognition.

Mann, who is majoring in business administration and financial management, was named to the All-Conference first team by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season, and is one of only two ODAC players named to the 2018 AFCA All-American team. Mann earned a place on the Academic All-District V first team in November, which made him eligible for Academic All-American. He ranks as Ferrum College’s seventh Academic All-American and the second in Panther football. Currently, Mann holds 14 school records, received an ODAC nod in 2018, and was USA South Offensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Read more about Brian Mann’s athletic and academic achievements here and here.