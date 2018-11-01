//Ferrum College to Offer Fall and Winter Term Online Courses

Ferrum College announced that late this fall and during winter break, a variety of online courses will be offered through the College Consortium, a network of accredited colleges and universities that share online course offerings. The Fall and Winter Terms reflect Ferrum College’s commitment to ensuring students have access to the courses they need to complete their degree. The terms also provide students with the opportunity to get ahead in coursework or to repeat a course to improve their grade point average.

Online class offerings include:

CJU 220 Criminal Law (Consortium CRIJ 1310)

ENG 101 Composition and Rhetoric (Consortium ENGL 1301)

ENG 102 Composition and Research (Consortium ENGL 1302)

MTH 208 Intro Statistics (Consortium MATH 1342)

HIS 201 American History I (Consortium HIST 1301)

HIS 202 American History II (Consortium HIST 1302)

MTH 105 Fundamentals of Mathematics (Consortium MATH-1301)

PSC 202 State and Local Government (Consortium GOVT 2306)

Other courses may be added in the coming weeks. To see the most current list of available courses, login to https://www.collegeconsortium.org/institutions/ferrum-college/ with your email address and filter by Fall or Winter Term.