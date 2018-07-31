//Ferrum College to hold Riddick Hall Ribbon-cutting Friday, August 3

In an effort to improve student experience and enhance recruitment efforts, Ferrum College announces the opening of the completely renovated Riddick Hall. The ribbon-cutting will take place on the Ferrum College campus, 110 Museum Drive, on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Riddick Hall is among five residence halls overlooking Adams Lake. The three-story structure was built in 1960 and named in honor of the Rev. Dr. Roland P. Riddick, a former chair of the Ferrum College Board of Trustees.

“We are excited to reopen Riddick Hall to our students this fall,” says Ferrum College President David Johns. “This renovation project has taken a tired facility and transformed it into one of our most beautiful living spaces. Riddick is an important link between our past and the new future Ferrum is building. We are always looking for ways to improve and better serve our students and our region, so I am grateful to our team at the College and to our many partners who have helped make Ferrum an even better place to live, learn, work, and play.”

The co-ed hall will house 140 students. The majority of the building’s systems and infrastructure have been updated. Students will enjoy individual room temperature controls, quartz countertops and porcelain tile finishes in the bathrooms, common-area lounges, enhanced security and fire safety systems, and state-of-the-art wireless connectivity. In Ferrum’s continuing efforts toward energy conservation, all of the building’s lighting has been converted to LED.

According to Ferrum College Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Burnley, “This has been one of the most exciting projects I have experienced. Due to the quality of the building’s original construction, we were able to preserve the existing structure and update it to be a vibrant and welcoming space that meets the demands of today’s students.”